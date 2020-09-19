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WATCHMAN SOUNDING THE ALARM !!
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220 views • September 19, 2020
WATCH THIS HERE :
https://youtu.be/AfdzA2w1FU8
Psalm 153 A Psalm of David (Dead Sea Scrolls)
1 Praise the Lord, all you nations;
glorify Him and bless Him name;
2 For He delivered the soul of His Elect One from the hands of death;
and He redeemed His Holy One from destruction. (Abaddon)
3 And He saved me from the snares of Sheol;
and brought me forth from the abyss that is inscrutable.
4 Because before my salvation (Yeshua) could precede from before Him,
I almost became two parts by two beasts.
5 However, He sent His angel and closed from me the gaping mouths;
and redeemed my life from destruction. (Abaddon)
6 I myself shall praise Him and exalt Him because of all Him graces,
which He has provided and is providing for me.
https://youtu.be/AfdzA2w1FU8
Psalm 153 A Psalm of David (Dead Sea Scrolls)
1 Praise the Lord, all you nations;
glorify Him and bless Him name;
2 For He delivered the soul of His Elect One from the hands of death;
and He redeemed His Holy One from destruction. (Abaddon)
3 And He saved me from the snares of Sheol;
and brought me forth from the abyss that is inscrutable.
4 Because before my salvation (Yeshua) could precede from before Him,
I almost became two parts by two beasts.
5 However, He sent His angel and closed from me the gaping mouths;
and redeemed my life from destruction. (Abaddon)
6 I myself shall praise Him and exalt Him because of all Him graces,
which He has provided and is providing for me.
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