WATCHMAN SOUNDING THE ALARM !!

WATCH THIS HERE :Psalm 153 A Psalm of David (Dead Sea Scrolls)1 Praise the Lord, all you nations;glorify Him and bless Him name;2 For He delivered the soul of His Elect One from the hands of death;and He redeemed His Holy One from destruction. (Abaddon)3 And He saved me from the snares of Sheol;and brought me forth from the abyss that is inscrutable.4 Because before my salvation (Yeshua) could precede from before Him,I almost became two parts by two beasts.5 However, He sent His angel and closed from me the gaping mouths;and redeemed my life from destruction. (Abaddon)6 I myself shall praise Him and exalt Him because of all Him graces,which He has provided and is providing for me.