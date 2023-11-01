Create New Account
🌊 Exploring the Impact of pH on Microplastics 🌱
🌿 Delving into the intricacies of microplastics and their interaction with the environment, we're joined by the expertise of Dr. J. Evan Ward, Professor and Head of Marine Sciences at the University of Connecticut.

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3PvLPBI

Here's why pH matters:

🧪 pH influences the charge on the surface of microplastics and inorganic materials, making their fate a dynamic puzzle.

🌿 Will microplastics bind with natural organic material, float on the water's surface, or sink to the depths? pH holds the key!

🎧 Join us in uncovering the secrets of microplastic behavior in our environment with insights from Dr. J. Evan Ward. 🌏

To learn more, catch the full episode by clicking the link in our bio or description. 🎧

