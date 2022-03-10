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The Bitter Truth About the Great Tribulation
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84 views • March 10, 2022
The truth about the Great Tribulation is being covered up with conspiracy theories and lies about covid-19, in an effort to distract you away from what you need to do to prepare for the last days. There is no doubt that the devil is the source of all of these distractions. Don't let Satan persuade you into thinking that you are doing good by helping him to promote his lies and conspiracy theories. Listen to God instead, and find others who are doing the same. That is the only way you'll be ready for what is soon to come upon the Earth.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Jude
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
The Bible Project - Free to Use
Paul's Missionary Journeys_ Acts 13-20
Pentecost_ Acts 1-7
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Jude
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
The Bible Project - Free to Use
Paul's Missionary Journeys_ Acts 13-20
Pentecost_ Acts 1-7
Keywords
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