Jab Talkin' #14 10/13/2024
Hey fam! A This Saint News supplemental focusing on Covid and vaccine information. As always, stay up on game!
Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!
The FDA has now confirmed the mRNA vaccine causes myocarditis in children and young adults, and the Federal Government is still trying to cover up the crimes perpetrated against their people.
https://x.com/i/status/1976628480981729341
Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson reveals Senator Ron Johnson knew about the Covid-jab DNA contamination but instructed frontline figures not to say anything because "we can't just go out there & tell the American people there's a possibility they're going to get cancer."
https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1975652777834799330
No matter what happens, never forget what they did to us
https://x.com/i/bookmarks/1785518664428794295
#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews