X22 REPORT: Running Red, Track & Follow Events, Think Projection, Justice Is Coming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The [DS] is now preparing the narrative, they are projecting everything onto Trump by using the Milley story. Was Milley a WH?. The timing of the story corresponds to Devolution. The [DS]/fake news are trying to make it seem like Trump was about to attack China, why. Is the projection timed with the forensic audit. Trump did say we were attacked and it worse than Pearl Harbor and 911. So who attacked us, was it China? Is China preparing for the fallout, is the [DS] preparing for the fallout, it starting to seem that way.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.