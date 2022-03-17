© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silent War Ep. 6181: WW3 Looms As Biden Forces America Into the Democrats War with Russia
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • March 17, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Biden Calls Putin "A War Criminal" After Approving Armed Drones For Ukraine.
US diplomats involved in trafficking of human blood and pathogens for secret military program.
NATO Moves Ahead With Military Drills in Norway – Deploys 30,000+ Troops, 50 Warships and 220 Aircraft Near Russia’s Border As Tensions Flare in Ukraine.
Russians, Ukrainians Take Advantage of Biden’s Free-for-All on the Southern Border as They Flee Eastern Europe – Thousands have Already Come to the US Through Mexico.
Ukrainians Seeking Asylum Denied Entry at the US Southern Border Due to Covid-19 Policy.
Germany’s Not Laughing Now – Russia Reverses Gas Flow of Key Pipeline Serving Europe.
US Producer Prices Soar At Double-Digits For First Time.
Farmers are warning about food prices going up a lot!.
One Tx Middle School racially abuses ten year olds in critical race theory torture.
Senate Unanimously Approves Bill to Make Daylight Savings Time Permanent - suddenly more kids may be going to school in the dark.
RINO Speaker Robin Vos ADMITS Widespread Fraud Occurred In Wisconsin But Says Legislature Cannot Decertify
which is directly related to why.
Dirty Woodall-Vogg Defies State Supreme Court and Will Set Up Ballot Drop Boxes in Milwaukee for April Primary.
Nolte: 4 Disney Employees Arrested for Human Trafficking.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Biden Calls Putin "A War Criminal" After Approving Armed Drones For Ukraine.
US diplomats involved in trafficking of human blood and pathogens for secret military program.
NATO Moves Ahead With Military Drills in Norway – Deploys 30,000+ Troops, 50 Warships and 220 Aircraft Near Russia’s Border As Tensions Flare in Ukraine.
Russians, Ukrainians Take Advantage of Biden’s Free-for-All on the Southern Border as They Flee Eastern Europe – Thousands have Already Come to the US Through Mexico.
Ukrainians Seeking Asylum Denied Entry at the US Southern Border Due to Covid-19 Policy.
Germany’s Not Laughing Now – Russia Reverses Gas Flow of Key Pipeline Serving Europe.
US Producer Prices Soar At Double-Digits For First Time.
Farmers are warning about food prices going up a lot!.
One Tx Middle School racially abuses ten year olds in critical race theory torture.
Senate Unanimously Approves Bill to Make Daylight Savings Time Permanent - suddenly more kids may be going to school in the dark.
RINO Speaker Robin Vos ADMITS Widespread Fraud Occurred In Wisconsin But Says Legislature Cannot Decertify
which is directly related to why.
Dirty Woodall-Vogg Defies State Supreme Court and Will Set Up Ballot Drop Boxes in Milwaukee for April Primary.
Nolte: 4 Disney Employees Arrested for Human Trafficking.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.