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US war on Iran marks completion of Israel's 30-year crusade - Retired US Army Col. MacGregor - George Galloway, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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US war on Iran marks completion of Israel's 30-year crusade - Retired US Army Col. MacGregor

💬 "The United States is now at war with Iran as Israel's critical and ultimately only real ally. It's very important to understand that because this is something that Israel, its lobby and ultimately its agents in the United States have tried to bring on for 30 years. They've now achieved it," Retired US Army Col. Douglas MacGregor claims. 

Now this war will take time and no one can say how long it may last, even with potentially severe consequences. Policymakers had failed to grasp what they were truly doing and they ended up causing no real damage and achieving nothing, he adds.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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