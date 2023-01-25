Create New Account
It Might Be Time To Raise Your Own Chickens
glock 1911
Published 18 hours ago |
While the Parasites (TM) are trying to kill us with Nottavaxx TM, and food shortages and inflation and illegal legislation and bureaucratic malfeasance, independence through personal food production might just be right for you.  Raising chickens is relatively easy and affordable, and will augment protein needs as other sources become more scarce.  Be the envy of all your friends with one of nature's best sources of protein (7 grams per egg).  Chicken manure is also a great source of plant nutrition-nitrogen dense and it can be used in several ways.  Take the bull by the horns and grow your own chickens!  Thank you for watching and God bless you.

