Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300, September 18, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 18, 2022)

Part 1

◽️ Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.

💥 The enemy with the forces of 3 company tactical groups of the 60th Infantry and 57th Mechanised Infantry brigades supported by 6 tanks made unsuccessful offensive attempts near Mirolyubovka, Malaya Seydeminukha and Belogorki (Kherson region) on the Nikolaevk-Krivoy Rog direction. All the attacks were successfully repelled by units of the Russian Armed Forces.

💥 Personnel and military equipment of the units of the 28th Mechanised and 79th Airborne Assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit by high-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces near Nikolaev.

◽️ The losses of the Ukrainian troops were over 180 servicemen, 2 tanks, 7 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 guns and 10 motor vehicles.

💥 Russian Aerospace Forces, missile troops and artillery have launched massive fire attacks at the units and reserve forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

💥 The units of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU were hit by concentrated fire near Kirovo (Zaporozhye region). The enemy losses were up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, as well as more than 10 units of military equipment. The positions of the 54th and 93rd Mechanised brigades and the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Verkhnekamenskoye, Spornoye, Berestovoe, Artyomovsk and Zaitsevo (Donetsk People's Republic) have been eliminated, the enemy losses were over 110 servicemen and 20 units of military equipment.

💥 The 14th Mechanised Brigade's manpower and military equipment near Kochetok, Rogan, Doroshenkovo, Velikaya Babka and Chuguyev (Kharkov region) along with The 63rd Mechanised Brigade near Veremiyevka have been eliminated by high-precision strikes by the Russian Air Force, as well as the 3rd Independent Battalion of Territorial Defence near Mirolyubovka (Kherson region), more than 150 Ukrainian servicemen and 17 units of armoured and special military equipment were destroyed.

◽️ The 24th battalion of the Aydar national formation of the 53rd Mechanised Brigade lost more than half of its personnel during combat operations near Zaitsevo (Donetsk People's Republic). The command of the AFU withdrew the remnants of the unit to Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

Part 2

💥The command post of the Primorye group near Shurino (Nikolayev region), 3 command posts of the AFU near Chervoniy Oskol (Kharkov region), Pershotravnyevnoye (Zaporozhye region) and Sevyersk (Donetsk People's Republic) have been eliminated by strikes of tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery. 47 artillery units, manpower and military equipment of the AFU in 127 areas were hit, including the points of basing of foreign mercenaries of the American private military campaign Academi and Kraken national formations near Kramatorsk and Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️Moreover, the munitions depot of the 14th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, which had more than 7,500 shells for Western artillery systems, and the munitions depot of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Dolinka (Zaporozhye region) were also destroyed near Kharkov.

💥 A 155-mm M777 howitzer manufactured by the United States and a S-300 surface-to-air missile radar near Dvurechye have been eliminated by high-precision strikes of the Russian Air Force near Kramatorsk, as well as an air defenсe radar near Vаsyukovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 During a 24-hour period 8 unmanned aerial vehicles near Maliyevka, Yagodnoye (Kharkov Region), Lebedyovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Tokmak, Chervonoarmeyskoye (Zaporozhye region), Vladimirovka and Antonovka (Donetsk People's Republic) were shot down by Russian Air Defence Troops.

In addition, 8 shells of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system were destroyed near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), and the city of Kherson.

📊In total, 293 airplanes and 155 helicopters, 1,981 unmanned aerial vehicles, 375 air defence missile systems, 5,022 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 837 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,397 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,680 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.