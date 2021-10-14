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Rebel Bishop exposes the False Prophet's Masonic Agenda
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56 views • October 14, 2021
The Vigano Tapes: Rebel Bishop Blows Lid Off Francis' Satanic/Masonic Agenda.
This is the battle that's been going on for decades within the Catholic Church between Traditional Roman Catholics vs Modernists.
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Bishop Schneider Tells Steve Bannon the Latin Mass is ‘Stronger’ than Francis: ‘It Will Win’ [VIDEO]
https://www.tldm.org/news51/bp-schneider-tells-steve-bannon-the-latin-mass-is-stronger-than-francis-it-will-win.htm
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First Secret in Book of Truth reveals plot against the Church by Masonic Groups
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/04/29/first-secret-in-book-of-truth-reveals-plot-against-the-church-by-masonic-groups-2/
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Freemasonry and the protestantization of the Catholic Church
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/freemasonry-and-the-protestantization-of-the-catholic-church/
This is the battle that's been going on for decades within the Catholic Church between Traditional Roman Catholics vs Modernists.
----------------
Bishop Schneider Tells Steve Bannon the Latin Mass is ‘Stronger’ than Francis: ‘It Will Win’ [VIDEO]
https://www.tldm.org/news51/bp-schneider-tells-steve-bannon-the-latin-mass-is-stronger-than-francis-it-will-win.htm
----------------
First Secret in Book of Truth reveals plot against the Church by Masonic Groups
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/04/29/first-secret-in-book-of-truth-reveals-plot-against-the-church-by-masonic-groups-2/
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Freemasonry and the protestantization of the Catholic Church
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/freemasonry-and-the-protestantization-of-the-catholic-church/
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