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Florida GOP Passes Legislation Protecting Hospitals From Liability ONLY If They Obey Fauci
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2294 views • February 22, 2022
While most conservatives see Florida as our last stand for freedom, the state GOP is attempting to prove otherwise. They recently placed a bill on Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk that would only provide liability protection to hospitals as long as they do the will of Anthony Fauci, the DCD and FDA. This means Ivermectin and HCQ are banned, while the Poison Death Shot and Remdesivir are required if they want protection from lawsuits.
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