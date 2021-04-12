How to use Gab Social - An Alternative Social Media Platform

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Gab Social is know for being a conservation platform for people who desire social media that values their freedoms, and its growth shows just how popular it is becoming!
In this Gab tutorial, you'll even learn how to transition to a new social platform if you are already deeply integrated into something like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.
Snag your Gab Cheat Sheet below for the written tutorial of this Facebook alternative.
----- Video Chapters -----
0:00 - Intro
01:09 - Gab Overview (Similarities and Differences to Facebook)
03:17 - Free vs Gab Pro Paid Version
04:25 - What's coming in 2021 for Gab
05:28 - How to use Gab Social
07:57 - Transitioning to using Gab
// Resources //
🐸 FREE Gabe Cheat Sheet Download: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/nuVVry1
💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com
👪 NEW Gab Group - Email Marketing Support for Business Owners: https://gab.com/groups/29439
📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises
🕰️ Email Writing Formula Timesaver: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/2AhAOqt
// Music //
Used royalty free from Bensound called CreativeMinds