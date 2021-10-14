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Elderly Construction Worker Colourfully Explains How To Get Out Of Vaccine Mandates!!
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5139 views • October 14, 2021
This is a very colourful rant . . . the language although considered normal today is really bad . . . I support the strength, unity and their actions . . . watch to see the result!!
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