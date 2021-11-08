The Connection Between Coronavirus The Red Heifer And Jewish Purity Laws

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What do the Coronavirus the Red Heifer and Jewish Purity Laws have in common? They all deal with bacteria and viruses.The Torah describes how Ritual Impurity is spread and how to purify oneself and it's exactly the same as how germs are spread and how inherent in purification is the cleansing of germs that cause disease that not only effect Jews but all humanity.
So this video discusses the different kinds of Impurity, the use of soap and plants for purification in ancient biblical times, and how I believe this is preparing us for the Red Heifer and the Third Temple.
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