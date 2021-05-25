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The Law of Faith: It's Gonna Be Biblical! In The End, GOD WINS! Romans 3: The Gospel + My Testimony!
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170 views • May 25, 2021
Today we discuss The Law of Faith. How does one gain eternal life? Through following God's Law to the best of our ability? Or by placing our hope, faith and trust in the finished work of The Cross?
We'll read a passage from Romans 3. I'll share The Gospel. Plus I share my personal testimony and walk with Christ.
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GO FUND ME PAGE *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.gofundme.com/christian-patriot-news
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Previous Updates:
Digital Soldiers Enlisted in God's Army! Overcomers & More Than Conquerors!
https://rumble.com/vgzws7-its-going-to-be-biblical-digital-soldiers-enlisted-in-gods-army-overcomers-.html
The Gospel of Jesus Christ! Be Born-again & Baptized in The Holy Spirit!
https://rumble.com/ve12yh-accept-and-share-the-gospel-of-jesus-christ-be-born-again-and-baptized-in-t.html
We'll read a passage from Romans 3. I'll share The Gospel. Plus I share my personal testimony and walk with Christ.
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GO FUND ME PAGE *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.gofundme.com/christian-patriot-news
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Previous Updates:
Digital Soldiers Enlisted in God's Army! Overcomers & More Than Conquerors!
https://rumble.com/vgzws7-its-going-to-be-biblical-digital-soldiers-enlisted-in-gods-army-overcomers-.html
The Gospel of Jesus Christ! Be Born-again & Baptized in The Holy Spirit!
https://rumble.com/ve12yh-accept-and-share-the-gospel-of-jesus-christ-be-born-again-and-baptized-in-t.html
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