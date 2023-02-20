REVIVAL Breaks Out In Kentucky And How To Discern False Prophets: W/ Guest Larry Sparks

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Guest: Larry Sparks
Larry Sparks has been in ministry for more than two decades. He serves as publisher for Destiny Image and travels internationally, teaching on revival, awakening and Pentecostal Fire. He received a Master of Divinity from Regent University in Church History and Renewal. Larry hosts regular programs on God TV and the It’s Supernatural Network. He lives in Texas with his wife, Mercedes, and daughter, Liberty. Larry presently serves on the Apostolic Council of Prophetic Elders (ACPE) under the direction of Cindy Jacobs. He is the author of multiple books, including Pentecostal Fire, Ask for the Rain and Accessing the Greater Glory.
Also, Jenna De Jong and Danielle Freitag who have an awesome podcast and event coming up in South Iowa which can be found at www.Action169.com
Larry's website is: www.LarrySparksMinistries.com
Pastor Todd's website is www.PastorTodd.org
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Pastor Todd's website is www.PastorTodd.org
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