It's the krainian army is shooting and bombing the citizens and not the Russians

Ukraine Donbass_I’m Alive. This clearly shows Ukrainians in the middle of the war explaining that it's their own Ukrainian army is the army bombing them. this is Ukraine, what you don't see on Main Stream media.All these Ukrainians telling their story of the Ukrainian army bombing their homes.Russians helping to evacuate and bring free food and relocate people to find their families.So it would appear that what we Westerners are being told by BBC and all l the mainstream media are a highly distorted pack of lies. its the Ukrainian Military who are killing the civilians and apparently the Ukraine military have been secretly funded by NATO or at least black hidden and projects. It is now coming out that the Russians have captured many of the NATO chemical and virus warfare plants in the Ukrainealso on my facebook account