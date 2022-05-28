© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's the krainian army is shooting and bombing the citizens and not the Russians
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • May 28, 2022
Ukraine Donbass_I’m Alive. This clearly shows Ukrainians in the middle of the war explaining that it's their own Ukrainian army is the army bombing them. this is Ukraine, what you don't see on Main Stream media.
All these Ukrainians telling their story of the Ukrainian army bombing their homes.
Russians helping to evacuate and bring free food and relocate people to find their families.
So it would appear that what we Westerners are being told by BBC and all l the mainstream media are a highly distorted pack of lies. its the Ukrainian Military who are killing the civilians and apparently the Ukraine military have been secretly funded by NATO or at least black hidden and projects. It is now coming out that the Russians have captured many of the NATO chemical and virus warfare plants in the Ukraine
also on my facebook account
https://www.facebook.com/RossathomeUK/videos/2393136607496145
All these Ukrainians telling their story of the Ukrainian army bombing their homes.
Russians helping to evacuate and bring free food and relocate people to find their families.
So it would appear that what we Westerners are being told by BBC and all l the mainstream media are a highly distorted pack of lies. its the Ukrainian Military who are killing the civilians and apparently the Ukraine military have been secretly funded by NATO or at least black hidden and projects. It is now coming out that the Russians have captured many of the NATO chemical and virus warfare plants in the Ukraine
also on my facebook account
https://www.facebook.com/RossathomeUK/videos/2393136607496145
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.