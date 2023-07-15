Create New Account
DIY Cold Room System
In This video, I show and explain the workings of my home made cold room. Most foods are best kept at 34-37 degrees farenheit (2-4 degrees celcius)

I like monero and Epic cash...

I can barely afford to do this but am called to teach, if a gift from god would come through some of you, I would be extremely grateful. I have a lot to share... If you heard me, Thank you!

