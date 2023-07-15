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DIY Cold Room System
TheCraftsmansHouse
TheCraftsmansHouse
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141 views • July 15, 2023

In This video, I show and explain the workings of my home made cold room. Most foods are best kept at 34-37 degrees farenheit (2-4 degrees celcius)

I like monero and Epic cash...

I can barely afford to do this but am called to teach, if a gift from god would come through some of you, I would be extremely grateful. I have a lot to share... If you heard me, Thank you!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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