DIY Cold Room System

In This video, I show and explain the workings of my home made cold room. Most foods are best kept at 34-37 degrees farenheit (2-4 degrees celcius)
I like monero and Epic cash...
I can barely afford to do this but am called to teach, if a gift from god would come through some of you, I would be extremely grateful. I have a lot to share... If you heard me, Thank you!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.