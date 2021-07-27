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La Quinta Columna on aqueous graphene oxide solution for sale on AliExpress
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30 views • July 27, 2021
Orwell City - 26 July 2021

It's no surprise China sells products containing graphene oxide through its trojan horse AliExpress. Much less so when the product in question is an aqueous solution that can be added to saline and vaccines.

The pieces start to fit together perfectly, don't they? This is the real never isolated, nor purified, nor characterized SARS-CoV-2.

Want it any clearer? While some try to make us think that graphene is a wonder nanomaterial, it's confirmed that it's a toxic nanomaterial that's being used to transhumanize the population without them even knowing it. And, of course, it's also killing people by masquerading as a virus.

Above, Orwell City offers an excerpt from La Quinta Columna's 89th program. In this excerpt, Ricardo Delgado and Dr. José Luis Sevillano talk more in-depth about this disturbing finding on the Chinese website.
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ricardo delgadographene oxide
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