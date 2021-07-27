© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
La Quinta Columna on aqueous graphene oxide solution for sale on AliExpress
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • July 27, 2021
Orwell City - 26 July 2021
It's no surprise China sells products containing graphene oxide through its trojan horse AliExpress. Much less so when the product in question is an aqueous solution that can be added to saline and vaccines.
The pieces start to fit together perfectly, don't they? This is the real never isolated, nor purified, nor characterized SARS-CoV-2.
Want it any clearer? While some try to make us think that graphene is a wonder nanomaterial, it's confirmed that it's a toxic nanomaterial that's being used to transhumanize the population without them even knowing it. And, of course, it's also killing people by masquerading as a virus.
Above, Orwell City offers an excerpt from La Quinta Columna's 89th program. In this excerpt, Ricardo Delgado and Dr. José Luis Sevillano talk more in-depth about this disturbing finding on the Chinese website.
It's no surprise China sells products containing graphene oxide through its trojan horse AliExpress. Much less so when the product in question is an aqueous solution that can be added to saline and vaccines.
The pieces start to fit together perfectly, don't they? This is the real never isolated, nor purified, nor characterized SARS-CoV-2.
Want it any clearer? While some try to make us think that graphene is a wonder nanomaterial, it's confirmed that it's a toxic nanomaterial that's being used to transhumanize the population without them even knowing it. And, of course, it's also killing people by masquerading as a virus.
Above, Orwell City offers an excerpt from La Quinta Columna's 89th program. In this excerpt, Ricardo Delgado and Dr. José Luis Sevillano talk more in-depth about this disturbing finding on the Chinese website.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.