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How Hedge Funds Nearly DestroYed Tesla, Steal, + was Game Stop Insurrection $GME a Success
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82 views • January 31, 2021
r/WallStreetBets recently punished hedge fund Melvin Capital in the heavily shorted stock Game Stop $GME.
Here we exam and held the dirty hedge funds nearly short sold the iconic electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla into oblivion and bankruptcy, and how Elon musk must take great pleasure with the punishment of the short-sellers.
We go over Jim Cramer, in a 2006 interview, admitting the dishonesty that frequently occurs from owners of hedge funds, and why it's possible that Melvin capital hasn't covered their short position as they so claim.
#GME #Tesla #ElonMusk
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Here we exam and held the dirty hedge funds nearly short sold the iconic electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla into oblivion and bankruptcy, and how Elon musk must take great pleasure with the punishment of the short-sellers.
We go over Jim Cramer, in a 2006 interview, admitting the dishonesty that frequently occurs from owners of hedge funds, and why it's possible that Melvin capital hasn't covered their short position as they so claim.
#GME #Tesla #ElonMusk
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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