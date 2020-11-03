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Invincible Ignorance? - St. Robert Bellarmine (Powerful New Quotes)
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8 views • November 03, 2020
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This video contains some very important and powerful quotes from St. Robert Bellarmine on salvation. These include passages that (to our knowledge) have not been published in English until now. These passages of Bellarmine contradict the widespread heresy that people who are ignorant of the Gospel can be saved. The video also covers (among other things) some extremely interesting points St. Robert Bellarmine makes about Jesus’ words to the sheep and the goats at the Last Judgment, as recorded in Matthew 25. (By Bro. Peter Dimond)
https://www.vaticancatholic.com https://www.mostholyfamilymonastery.com
This video contains some very important and powerful quotes from St. Robert Bellarmine on salvation. These include passages that (to our knowledge) have not been published in English until now. These passages of Bellarmine contradict the widespread heresy that people who are ignorant of the Gospel can be saved. The video also covers (among other things) some extremely interesting points St. Robert Bellarmine makes about Jesus’ words to the sheep and the goats at the Last Judgment, as recorded in Matthew 25. (By Bro. Peter Dimond)
https://www.vaticancatholic.com https://www.mostholyfamilymonastery.com
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