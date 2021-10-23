Dr. Steve Pieczenick Calls For The Arrests Of Traitors To America

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Dr. Steve Pieczenick joins Kristi Leigh to expose the tyranny of the globalist agenda and explain why now is the time for the American people to rise up and arrest the Washington ringleaders of the years-long technocratic coup against the nation.