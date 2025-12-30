Investigative Journalist Nick Shirley Join Alex Jones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Investigative Journalist Nick Shirley Joins Alex Jones Live On-Air To Break Major New Developments In The $24 Billion Somali Fraud Investigation In Minnesota. The 23-Year-Old Journalist Took Time To Issue A Heartfelt Thank You To Elon Musk For Being The Game Changer Who Without His Takeover Of X None Of This Would Be Possible