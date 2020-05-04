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Rev. Danny Jones Exposes the New World Order Covid Plan!
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139 views • May 04, 2020
Rev. Danny Jones of Northlake Baptist Church in Gainesville, GA
exposes the evil players and methods of the New World Satanic Order.
To view the original sermon go here: https://youtu.be/V0qr0vNtqE4
Thank you Rev. Jones!
exposes the evil players and methods of the New World Satanic Order.
To view the original sermon go here: https://youtu.be/V0qr0vNtqE4
Thank you Rev. Jones!
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