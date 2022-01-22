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The Number One Way to Solve Disagreements
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70 views • January 22, 2022
How can we solve disagreements. Jesus gave us a system whereby we talk to someone in private and if they don't listen, then we include one other. If they don't listen to that person, then we include the whole church.
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