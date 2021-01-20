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The Democrat Inauguration Is A Scam, Fraud
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490 views • January 20, 2021
I don't play, watch criminals
binden, harris, democrat party
obama, clintons, bush
and many more
a few republican criminals
california political criminals
media political criminals
criminal judges
paid babboon mayors, governors
of the democrat party
lie, cheat, steal
how many times must I say this
the democrat inauguration
is a criminal scam
should not be permitted
I won't watch a scam
I won't be brainwashed
to believe different
I am not a criminal
I don't appreciate being used
by an evil political democrat
socialist, communist
media criminal system
I don't admire criminals
I deserve respect
as a person on this earth
in this world
fauci, gates, healthcare scams
murder by way of vaccines
tax scams for our money
I don't play, watch criminals
I'm educated
to recognize criminals
I don't play, watch criminals
By the way
I removed my Trump caved post
by the way
I removed my Trump caved post
binden, harris, democrat party
obama, clintons, bush
and many more
a few republican criminals
california political criminals
media political criminals
criminal judges
paid babboon mayors, governors
of the democrat party
lie, cheat, steal
how many times must I say this
the democrat inauguration
is a criminal scam
should not be permitted
I won't watch a scam
I won't be brainwashed
to believe different
I am not a criminal
I don't appreciate being used
by an evil political democrat
socialist, communist
media criminal system
I don't admire criminals
I deserve respect
as a person on this earth
in this world
fauci, gates, healthcare scams
murder by way of vaccines
tax scams for our money
I don't play, watch criminals
I'm educated
to recognize criminals
I don't play, watch criminals
By the way
I removed my Trump caved post
by the way
I removed my Trump caved post
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