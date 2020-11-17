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Did you know this was happening and has been for year?
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27 views • November 17, 2020
This video goes over some very strange things that have been happening for years. Did you know they were doing this?
Biderman’s Chart of Coercion: https://www.strath.ac.uk/media/1newwebsite/departmentsubject/socialwork/documents/eshe/Bidermanschartofcoercion.pdf
Mind control: https://psychologia.co/mind-control-techniques/
Video I promised to put in the Description: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yshJn7lgVsY
Biderman’s Chart of Coercion: https://www.strath.ac.uk/media/1newwebsite/departmentsubject/socialwork/documents/eshe/Bidermanschartofcoercion.pdf
Mind control: https://psychologia.co/mind-control-techniques/
Video I promised to put in the Description: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yshJn7lgVsY
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