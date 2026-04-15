Musk Vaccine Injury, Vaccine Rate Decline, Fluoride War Shortage, Unvaccinated Blood Demand, War Teaches Medicine - The RSB Show 4-14-26

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TODAY ONTHE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Musk Vaccine Injury, Vaccine Rate Decline, EPA Listens to MAHA, RFK Glyphosate Study Funding, Fluoride War Shortage, Cannabis Sativa, Antidepressants Warning, Unvaccinated Blood Demand, War Teaches Medicine, Minnesota Medical Rights, Questions of the Day, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/musk-vaccine-injury-is-real-allegheny-county-vaccine-decline-epa-pfas-approval-delay-rfk-glyphosate-study-funding-fluoride-shortage-because-of-iran-war-cannabis-sativa-antidepressants-pregnanc/