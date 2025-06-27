Train Your Mind, Not a.i.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever been in the middle of a project and didn't have a calculator? No problemo! A.i. is fake and gay! Learn to solve square roots while beating the deep state! Not hard because they're all retarded anyway 🥴 And no, this isn't the "Babylonian method" 🤣 Long division, but mindful of doubles... begin pairing from the right, square first number as with normal division, subtract, bring down pairs, double answer, double one's place multiple, double zeros, repeat. Enjoy the music of how the world could have been, but instead teach a child how it will be! My 5 year old does these for fun 😅
Song: Ghost by Gunship and Power Glove