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Chautauqua: "Constitutional County"
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20 views • September 27, 2021
Chautauqua County Legislature September 22, 2021 Speakers ("privilege of the floor") request an ordinance or resolution making the county a "Constitutional County" that will protect the rights of all citizens as guaranteed in the US Constitution. Speaking for the WNY Freedom Seekers are Kathleen Abbate and Gerrit Cain, Libertarian candidate for the 16th Legislative district. PJ Wendell, Chautauqua County Executive explains his efforts to push back against Gov. Hochul's mandates. Also speaking is Tammy Schact: "We ask that you defend our rights." (part one of a series. Pt 2 will be Nurses speak to the Legislature).
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