Symbiotic Autonomous Systems
An FDC Initiative
White Paper
UN-AI FOR GOOD The ITU Journal is inviting contributions to five upcoming special issues on Bio-NanoThings for healthcare, Internet of Everything, Terahertz communications, wireless communication systems beyond 5G, and AI and machine learning in networking https://aiforgood.itu.int/contribute-to-special-issues-of-the-itu-journal-on-topics-from-bio-nanothings-to-beyond-5g/
NASA HARVARD UNIVERSITY: Internet of Bio-Nano Things: A Review of Applications, Enabling Technologies and Key Challenges https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2021arXiv211209249K/abstract
Team @ TKN IoBnT Project https://www.ccs-labs.org/projects/iobnt/
￼￼
FCC: 2012 Genachowski Remarks On Unleashing Spectrum for Medical Body Area Networks https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks
IEEE 1906.1-2015
IEEE Recommended Practice for Nanoscale and Molecular Communication Framework
https://standards.ieee.org/ieee/1906.1/5171/
How many ways from Sunday can I really tell you?!!!
11. https://search.brave.com/search?q=Isreal+Leading+The+Bioconvergence+Revolution&source=android&summary=1&conversation=c5857ccdc74e30469718d8
While You played pretend about a scary "virus" and a "safe & EFFECTIVE" nanotechnology "Vaccine" We Recorded And Documented EVERYTHING! https://rumble.com/v6lm5xj-399103111.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY, Boston, US In-vivo Wireless Nanosensor Networks (iWNSNs) consist of nano-sized communicating devices with unprecedented sensing capabilities that operate inside the human body in real-time. INTRA-BODY INTERNET https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10586216
Technische Universität, Berlin
Optimizing Terahertz Communication Between
Nanosensors in the Human Cardiovascular System
and External Gateways
Intra-body Nano-Communication
Nanosensors Flowing in the Bloodstream https://www.tkn.tu-berlin.de/bib/torres-gomez2023optimizing/
