Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

A Ukrainian Mobilized Soldier, Surrounded by Dead Comrades - Tells a Horrifying Story of what is Happening to Mobilized Men at the FRONT
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1027 Subscribers
275 views
Published 17 hours ago

A Ukrainian mobilized soldier, surrounded by his dead comrades, tells a horrifying story of what is happening to mobilized men at the front.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket