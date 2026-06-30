Why Garages Are a Major Pest Entry Zone

Garages are one of the most common pest entry zones in a home. Gaps around garage doors, worn seals, cluttered storage, pet food, birdseed, garbage, moisture, and cracks can attract rodents, ants, spiders, cockroaches, flies, and overwintering insects.

In this video, Simcoe Pest X explains why garages often become the first place pests enter and how attached garages can allow pests to move into basements, kitchens, wall voids, and utility areas.

For professional pest control in Barrie, contact Simcoe Pest X today.



