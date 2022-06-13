Mother Delaney on Circumcision

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Mother Delaney on Tik Tok scolds people in America for their irrational arguments in favor of newborn male genital mutilation (also known as MGM or infant circumcision). We wouldn't even be concerned if circumcision wasn't a thing. Its not about penises, its about protecting basic human rights to keep your God given body whole.