Legionnaire (1992, Arcade)

Legionnaire is a beat'em up developed and published by Fabtek (in North America) and TAD Corporation (in Japan). It was only released in the arcades.

The story takes place in the city of Blood City. The city is being swept with crime, drugs and violence are everywhere. No-one dared to do something against this, but now the Legionnaire Force, a group of four vigilantes, has risen to bring down the Crimson Kings, a criminal gangs which are dominating the city. However, in an attempt to stop the force, one of their members - Judy - is kidnapped. But the others refuse to give in and set out to rescue Judy.

Legionnaire follows the Final Fight formula pretty closely. You can choose between the three remaining members of the Legionnaire Force, who differ in strength, speed and reach. You have have an attack and a jump button, and both commands can be combined with the directional buttons for combos. Pressing both buttons will trigger a health-draining special attack. Health is restored by collecting food items. Unlike many other games of the genre, you cannot grab enemies, and there are also no weapon in the game.