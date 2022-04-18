A Beautiful Life Sacrificed to COVID Protocol?

Nineteen-year-old Grace Schara died on October 13 at a hospital in Wisconsin. It was not COVID that took her life but a murderous treatment protocol that her family believes may claim many unfortunate victims. Grace’s story involves horrifying abuse and corruption imposed by bureaucratic edict. Her case strongly indicates that, far from preventing death, official pandemic response actively promotes and causes it.



The man known best as “Grace’s dad,” Scott Schara, honored The New American with a visit to our studio in Appleton, Wisconsin, to share his tragic story. He witnessed first-hand what really happens inside a COVID hospital and believes he lost his youngest daughter to corporate greed that deemed her “worth more dead than alive.” His account will leave you speechless.



Scott wants to help others avoid the heartbreaking devastation of losing loved ones to facilities that receive enormous financial benefits for following government dictates at the expense of patient safety. He and his wife, Cindy, are in the process of setting up a foundation called “Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.” to honor their daughter’s memory and remind Americans laboring under fears of COVID that God is still in control.