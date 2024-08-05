Olympics SHOCK! Biological Male Boxer Allowed to Compete Against Females _ Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Angela Carani is trending because she forfeited a boxing match in the Olypmic games against Imane Khelif, an Algerian boxer who failed at least two biological sex tests, which showed that Khelif has XY chromosomes. XY chromosomes means that a person is male. Khelif punched Carani in the face, causing her to walk away in tears. Why were these male boxers allowed to compete against women?