Economic Collapse Arrives – Part 2

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club

Nov 29, 2023

Today Pastor Stan continues to talk about the Economic Collapse that is going to be arriving sooner than expected. The DTCC (The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation) that provides clearing and settlement services to the financial markets. The DTCC deleted CUSIP Numbers for USB Bonds. That means No CUSIP Numbers equals NO Bond. No Bond, equals no money for the Bondholder. In other news, China’s Zhongzhi Bank Declares “Severe Insolvency”.

00:00 - Mudslide

06:09 - DTCC Deleted

10:08 - US Government is Broke

13:14 - Entire System Collapse

15:13 - The End is Near

17:31 - Joseph’s Kitchen

18:31 - China Declares Severe Insolvency

19:21 - EMP Shield

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com

To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/

Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/

EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology

Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only

Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".

Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]

Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads

Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/

Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership

Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3yodcq-economic-collapse-arrives-part-2-11292023.html