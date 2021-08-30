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Dr. Jason Loken | Reframing The Medical Paradigm with Dr. Larry Palevsky
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40 views • August 30, 2021
Episode 106: Reframing The Medical Paradigm with Dr. Larry Palevsky.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhrlWGIGcSE - Aug 30, 2021.
In today’s episode Dr. Larry Palevsky joins Dr. Jason Loken along with the Follow-Your-Oath. Earth group of Naturopathic doctors to discuss a new way of looking at medicine. Join us as he shares with everyone the insights and awareness that he has gained over the past thirty plus years in the medical field. Dr. Palevsky walks you through step by step a new vision for healthcare and what is necessary to redefine the medical paradigm.Highlights
• Discover the main flaws to the laws of medicine according to Dr. Palevsky.
• Learn the roots of most illness.
• Gain new insights into the viral theory for disease.
• Understand the relationship between illness and behaviour. Get 15% off of the most powerful antioxidant on the planet https://c60purplepower.com/ Use Coupon Code: DRLOKEN Contact
Learn more about Dr. Palevsky: www.drpalevsky.com Dr. Palevsky’s Mailing List: https://bit.ly/2YlEZG1 Find Dr. Palevsky on Telegram: https://t.me/drpalevsky Find Dr. Palevsky on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.palevsky/ Find Dr. Palevsky on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DrLawrencePalevsky:f Find Dr. Palevsky on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pAAqDKYEvBbF/ Find Dr. Palevsky on Minds: https://www.minds.com/drpalevsky/ Find Dr. Palevsky on MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/drlawrencebpalevsky Critical Thinking on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CriticallyThinking:3
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. Dr. Jason Loken ND.
Dr Jason Loken ND, Dr Larry Palevsky, Reframing The Medical Paradigm, Follow Your Oath, August 30 2021.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhrlWGIGcSE - Aug 30, 2021.
In today’s episode Dr. Larry Palevsky joins Dr. Jason Loken along with the Follow-Your-Oath. Earth group of Naturopathic doctors to discuss a new way of looking at medicine. Join us as he shares with everyone the insights and awareness that he has gained over the past thirty plus years in the medical field. Dr. Palevsky walks you through step by step a new vision for healthcare and what is necessary to redefine the medical paradigm.Highlights
• Discover the main flaws to the laws of medicine according to Dr. Palevsky.
• Learn the roots of most illness.
• Gain new insights into the viral theory for disease.
• Understand the relationship between illness and behaviour. Get 15% off of the most powerful antioxidant on the planet https://c60purplepower.com/ Use Coupon Code: DRLOKEN Contact
Learn more about Dr. Palevsky: www.drpalevsky.com Dr. Palevsky’s Mailing List: https://bit.ly/2YlEZG1 Find Dr. Palevsky on Telegram: https://t.me/drpalevsky Find Dr. Palevsky on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.palevsky/ Find Dr. Palevsky on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DrLawrencePalevsky:f Find Dr. Palevsky on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pAAqDKYEvBbF/ Find Dr. Palevsky on Minds: https://www.minds.com/drpalevsky/ Find Dr. Palevsky on MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/drlawrencebpalevsky Critical Thinking on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CriticallyThinking:3
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. Dr. Jason Loken ND.
Dr Jason Loken ND, Dr Larry Palevsky, Reframing The Medical Paradigm, Follow Your Oath, August 30 2021.
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