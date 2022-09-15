Federal Stranglehold on Oregon MUST End, Says GOP Nominee for US Senate

The catastrophic stranglehold of the federal government on Oregon--and especially its lands and resources--has been devastating to the state, and it must be stopped, GOP nominee for U.S. Senate Jo Rae Perkins told The New American magazine's Alex Newman at Mike Lindell's Moment of Truth summit. Perkins, who defeated a crowded Republican field, said federal control over land has resulted in massive fires and other problems. And the feds have no business owning or controlling that land anyway, as the counties and private property owners would be much better to manage it. As a constitutionalist, Perkins also vowed to support and defend the Constitution.





