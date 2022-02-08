Television functioning without electricity! Off grid TV!

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A young African inventor, Sangulani Maxwell Chikumbutso, engineered in Zimbabwe a continuous power device that harnesses cosmic radio waves transforming them into electric energy powering home appliances like a large television set!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dYwhc3EbNh5l/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RsqeiLCDigNJ/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fy54PACgAhi4/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJJ8x4CdusKd/
https://archive.ph/PwNQA
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/ooGoPx75BYdV/
https://www.brighteon.com/1becb2c8-2be0-4473-9e8c-d81221a10c76