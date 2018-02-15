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2/15/18Valentine's FF Child Massacre in PEDO-Infested Broward Cty, FL: #QCONFIRMED
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28 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
2/15/18 Once again, _ predictions prove accurate, as we witness another false-flag organized deep state ritual sacrifice of American children in one of the most PEDO-infested corrupt counties in the country. For years, Timothy Holmseth has been researching the links between the FBI, CIA, CPS and baby-sales, child-porn, and child-trafficking linked to Broward County, FL. And now 17 people are slaughtered on Valentine's day 3 weeks after a SWAT Team active shooter drill that was initiated by the Secret Service!
I will post all links for this video in my blog to be posted within the hour on steemit.com. The link will be the first comment in the section below.
Thanks for viewing this video and for supporting YAFTV! Keep the 6pm Prayer Wave Going Strong, especially for the families effected by this heinous deep state crime. WE ARE FREE TO RECLAIM THE USA!
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We are changing the world, Freedom Lovers! #STORM IS RAGING! @dakini5d
2/15/18 Once again, _ predictions prove accurate, as we witness another false-flag organized deep state ritual sacrifice of American children in one of the most PEDO-infested corrupt counties in the country. For years, Timothy Holmseth has been researching the links between the FBI, CIA, CPS and baby-sales, child-porn, and child-trafficking linked to Broward County, FL. And now 17 people are slaughtered on Valentine's day 3 weeks after a SWAT Team active shooter drill that was initiated by the Secret Service!
I will post all links for this video in my blog to be posted within the hour on steemit.com. The link will be the first comment in the section below.
Thanks for viewing this video and for supporting YAFTV! Keep the 6pm Prayer Wave Going Strong, especially for the families effected by this heinous deep state crime. WE ARE FREE TO RECLAIM THE USA!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
We are changing the world, Freedom Lovers! #STORM IS RAGING! @dakini5d
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