Israel is continuously carpet-bombing Gaza
STAGED EVENT - by allowing Hamas to invade Israel, the genocidal Israeli Government now has its pretext to wipe Gaza off the map, as the JWO order controlled West cheers them on.

Israel bombing a densely populated city packed with 2 million people, over half of whom are reportedly children, is fine apparently....

Source @B4UR1 Media - Alternative News

