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FBI is the new KGB
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30 views • June 18, 2021
The FBI, ATF, CIA, NSA, and other alphabet appendages of Mordor have been taking on water in recent decades as their true nature becomes clear in the wake of books like “Poisoner in Chief” and articles like the Revolver piece. Then there’s Edward Snowden and Wikileaks. Thanks to the work of these people and others, we’ve learned a lot about the truly evil institutions, systems, and tentacles spreading out from DC across the globe and into each of our personal lives...
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Articles referenced:
ZeroHedge - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-operatives-were-unindicted-co-conspirators-organizers-capitol-riot-report
Revolver - https://www.revolver.news/2021/06/federal-foreknowledge-jan-6-unindicted-co-conspirators-raise-disturbing-questions/
Book referenced:
"Poisoner in Chief" - https://amzn.to/3wHhxkI
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
_______
Articles referenced:
ZeroHedge - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-operatives-were-unindicted-co-conspirators-organizers-capitol-riot-report
Revolver - https://www.revolver.news/2021/06/federal-foreknowledge-jan-6-unindicted-co-conspirators-raise-disturbing-questions/
Book referenced:
"Poisoner in Chief" - https://amzn.to/3wHhxkI
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