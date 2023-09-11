Create New Account
Gavin Newsom Says California ‘Would Have Done Everything Differently’ On COVID
Published 15 hours ago

“I Think Science Took A Bit Hit…It Should Be Alarming To All Of Us That All Of Sudden How It Became Partisan.”


https://x.com/thechiefnerd/status/1700991249849917943


