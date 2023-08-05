Create New Account
The beast has already taken over their souls
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Verily, the message is crystal clear although for those who were  vaccinated it is already certain that they have no any hope because of the fallen angel technology by which they are already marked with the mark of the beast. One can also find a lot about this in the Evangelicalendtimemachine.com. The LORD also answers your questions here with His words, so listen carrefully.

Published on June 14th, 2023 by My Shalom on the website

Please share and do not change © BC

