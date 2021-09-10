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The Legend of Whorra (Part 1 of 4) [E;R Archival Re-Upload]
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10 views • September 10, 2021
Original Upload Date: Sep 10, 2015
Original Description:
"The Legend of Korra sucked. No offense.
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr
Audio muted at
14:11
courtesy of the fucks at SME.
Track List (in order of appearance):
THE UNLIMITED Kyosuke Hyobu OST Vol. 1 - Track 9: 束の間の憩い
Grieg - In the Hall of the Mountain King
Mahouka OST Vol. 1 - Track 5: Animoe
Assassination Classroom OST Vol. 1 - Track 4: 愉快な暗殺計画
George Michael - Careless Whisper (not so much now)
DanMachi OST Vol. 1 - Track 8: 気分上々女神様
The Legend of Korra OST - Track 8: Hittin' on All Sixes
The Legend of Korra OST - Track 13: Squeaky Rags
THE UNLIMITED Kyosuke Hyobu OST Vol. 1 - Track 20:玉が舞い鳩が飛ぶ"
This video is being uploaded for Archival purposes.
Original Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmKaQqinWKY
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Original Description:
"The Legend of Korra sucked. No offense.
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr
Audio muted at
14:11
courtesy of the fucks at SME.
Track List (in order of appearance):
THE UNLIMITED Kyosuke Hyobu OST Vol. 1 - Track 9: 束の間の憩い
Grieg - In the Hall of the Mountain King
Mahouka OST Vol. 1 - Track 5: Animoe
Assassination Classroom OST Vol. 1 - Track 4: 愉快な暗殺計画
George Michael - Careless Whisper (not so much now)
DanMachi OST Vol. 1 - Track 8: 気分上々女神様
The Legend of Korra OST - Track 8: Hittin' on All Sixes
The Legend of Korra OST - Track 13: Squeaky Rags
THE UNLIMITED Kyosuke Hyobu OST Vol. 1 - Track 20:玉が舞い鳩が飛ぶ"
This video is being uploaded for Archival purposes.
Original Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmKaQqinWKY
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Keywords
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