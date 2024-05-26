[Feb 7, 2021] SEED Update - Behind the Scenes: Discussing the final music mix
15 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
It's been a long process but fun to see where we've come from to where we are now. Here is the initial music and sound design meeting in South Africa back in December of 2019: https://www.brighteon.com/60a70e9c-b022-4f9e-96d3-c1a2b096d2e8
And this video is of a recent discussion we had on the work-in-progress mix of our final musical score, highlighting once again, the amazing talent of Edward King, our composer.
If you'd like to help us take all of this to the next level as we continue working on the series, please go here: https://www.seedtheseries.com/makeithappen
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
television series, seed war, entertainment, collaboration, production, genetics, hybrids, nephilim, music, technology, bible, science
And this video is of a recent discussion we had on the work-in-progress mix of our final musical score, highlighting once again, the amazing talent of Edward King, our composer.
If you'd like to help us take all of this to the next level as we continue working on the series, please go here: https://www.seedtheseries.com/makeithappen
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
television series, seed war, entertainment, collaboration, production, genetics, hybrids, nephilim, music, technology, bible, science
Keywords
televisionbehind the scenesentertaiment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos