'Hezbollah Launches Monster Missiles At Israeli Army Gathering Non-stop Attacks To Cripple IDF
Published 13 hours ago

Israel and Hezbollah are embroiled in the ‘most deadly’ clash near the border. Hezbollah has released a video of purported attack on Israeli assembly point in northern occupied Palestine. Iran-backed group launched artillery strikes at several Israeli soldiers as they were maneuvering in Bayad Blida military site. Dramatic video

politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

