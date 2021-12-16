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Dec13th Dr. Peter A. McCullough #1747 - The Joe Rogan Experience
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190 views • December 16, 2021
Dec13th Dr. Peter A. McCullough #1747 - The Joe Rogan Experience
Dec 13 2021
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0aZte37vtFTkYT7b0b04Qz?go=1&;sp_cid=cf4d67828950c23c99c84da972ed74d8&utm_source=embed_player_p&utm_medium=desktop&nd=1
Peter McCullough, MD
https://rumble.com/vqserc-covidvaccine-discussion-dr.-peter-mccullough-with-the-legendary-joe-rogan-p.html
https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
https://www.facebook.com/PeterMcCulloughMD/
https://www.gettr.com/user/p_mcculloughmd
https://t.me/PeterMcCulloughMD/5
Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and Professor of Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine, Dallas, TX USA. Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Patho-physiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multi-drug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. He has 40 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in The Hill and on FOX NEWS Channel. On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and throughout 2021 in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, and New Hampshire Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response.
Dec 13 2021
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0aZte37vtFTkYT7b0b04Qz?go=1&;sp_cid=cf4d67828950c23c99c84da972ed74d8&utm_source=embed_player_p&utm_medium=desktop&nd=1
Peter McCullough, MD
https://rumble.com/vqserc-covidvaccine-discussion-dr.-peter-mccullough-with-the-legendary-joe-rogan-p.html
https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
https://www.facebook.com/PeterMcCulloughMD/
https://www.gettr.com/user/p_mcculloughmd
https://t.me/PeterMcCulloughMD/5
Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and Professor of Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine, Dallas, TX USA. Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Patho-physiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multi-drug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. He has 40 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in The Hill and on FOX NEWS Channel. On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and throughout 2021 in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, and New Hampshire Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response.
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